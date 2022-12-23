wrestling / News

Ivy Nile Gets Married (Pic)

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ivy Nile WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Ivy Nile has tied the knot, with the WWE NXT star sharing a wedding pic on social media. Nile posted a photo to her Twitter account of herself and her now-husband Ari Levy from their wedding, as you can see below. Nile captioned the picture:

“For the rest of my life”

Nile and Levy got engaged back in February. Nile is a member of the Diamond Mine in NXT and most recently teamed with Tatum Paxley for a triple threat WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on this week’s show, which saw the champions retain.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

