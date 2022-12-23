wrestling / News
Ivy Nile Gets Married (Pic)
Ivy Nile has tied the knot, with the WWE NXT star sharing a wedding pic on social media. Nile posted a photo to her Twitter account of herself and her now-husband Ari Levy from their wedding, as you can see below. Nile captioned the picture:
“For the rest of my life”
Nile and Levy got engaged back in February. Nile is a member of the Diamond Mine in NXT and most recently teamed with Tatum Paxley for a triple threat WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on this week’s show, which saw the champions retain.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
For the rest of my life 💜 pic.twitter.com/s52ojuOzvm
— ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) December 23, 2022
