Ivy Nile Reflects On Getting Her Start In WWE

Ivy Nile recently looked back at the start of her time in WWE and how it came to be. The WWE star, who signed with the company in January of 2020, spoke on WWE Die Woche about getting her tryout after winning The Rock’s Titan Games.

“Nothing really happened much after that until I got an email a couple of months later, saying I was invited to [a] WWE tryout,” Nile recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “And that was in Florida; I was living in Tennessee at the time… And, of course, me being who I am, the tryout was one of the best things ever. Make me try to throw up, pass out, all of it. I love it so much. Give it all to me.”

She added, “So ever since that day, everything I’ve been training for [in] my life kind of just made sense. Ever since that tryout, it made sense, and now I’m here.”

Nile made her WWE in-ring debut at an NXT live event in February of 2020 and debuted on NXT TV in September of that year. She was moved to the Raw roster in the 2023 draft along with her Diamond Mine stablemates Julius and Brutus Creed.