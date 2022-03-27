Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, More Matchups Set for This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE.com has confirmed several new matchups for this week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This will be the go-home show before NXT Stand & Deliver set for WrestleMania Weekend. Ivy Nile will face Tiffany Stratton in a singles match, and Bodhi Hayward will challenge Von Wagner.

Ivy Nile squares up with Tiffany Stratton

The self-proclaimed “Buff Barbie Doll” Tiffany Stratton will face her strongest challenge when she squares off with Diamond Mine’s “Pitbull” Ivy Nile.

Stratton has impressed the NXT 2.0 faithful with her strength and acrobatic skills since making her debut, but she has yet to face a competitor as dominant as Nile. Another staple in the Diamond Mine faction, Nile has run roughshod over the competition across NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up with a perfect undefeated singles record since she hit the scene nearly four months ago.

Can Stratton be the first Superstar to pin or submit Nile? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Bodhi Hayward steps up for Chase U to take on Von Wagner

Since returning under his new manager Robert Stone, Von Wagner has been set on reaching the top of NXT 2.0, and the first step in that journey is shutting down Chase U for good. That much was clear when the towering Superstar tore through the Chase University student section before announcing his return from suspension with a surprise attack on Andre Chase and his star pupil Bodhi Hayward.

In the midst of Wagner and Chase slugging it out in the ring, Hayward stood up for his mentor, only to receive a huge right hand and a black eye from Wagner before Wagner promptly pinned Chase.

Can the first Chase U scholarship winner prevail where his teacher could not and take down the massive Wagner? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.