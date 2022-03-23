wrestling / News
North American Title Match Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s NXT including the final qualifier for the North American Title Match at Stand & Deliver. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next week:
* NXT North American Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong
* MSK & LA Knight vs. Imperium
More Trending Stories
- The Hardys Discuss the Passing of Scott Hall and How Much Hall Meant to Their Careers
- The Undertaker on Working With Brock Lesnar in His First WWE Run, Advice He Gave Lesnar Before Leaving
- Reby Hardy On Why She Doesn’t Have Issues With Her Kids Being on TV
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion