North American Title Match Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s NXT including the final qualifier for the North American Title Match at Stand & Deliver. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next week:

* NXT North American Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong
* MSK & LA Knight vs. Imperium

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

