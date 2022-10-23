wrestling / News

IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set

October 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
IWGP Women's Championship Image Credit: NJPW & STARDOM

STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.

NJPW STARDOM X-Over, Joseph Lee

