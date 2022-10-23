wrestling / News
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set
October 23, 2022 | Posted by
STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.
Mayu vs KAIRI! History will be made on November 20 at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over! pic.twitter.com/huBu2mcjwI
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 23, 2022
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament
◆ Finals
NJPW x Stardom Historic Crossover
November 20 Ariake Arena
Mayu Iwatani vs KAIRI pic.twitter.com/b5qs0JFtDx
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 23, 2022