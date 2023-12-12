– Fightful reports that AEW wrestler Jack Perry filed additional trademarks recently for “Jurassic Express” and “A Boy and His Dinosaur,” referring to his previous tag team with Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch). Perry reportedly filed the trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on December 11. The filings had the following descriptions:

Mark For: JURASSIC EXPRESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Mark For: A BOY AND HIS DINOSAUR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Perry has not been seen since losing a match to Hook on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. There was an backstage incident between Perry and Punk during the event. Tony Khan later confirmed that Jack Perry was suspended following the incident.