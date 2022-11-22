wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Feud With Bow Wow to Continue Tomorrow on AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, there was an incident on Sunday involving Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray appearing at a Bow Wow concert during his Millenium Tour. Cargill and the Baddies attempted to confront Bow Wow when he was meeting fans. It looks like the feud will now continue tomorrow on AEW Dynamite.
AEW has announced that tomorrow’s Dynamite will have an update on the incident involving the TBS Champion and Bow Wow (aka Shad Gregory Moss). You can see the announcement on tomorrow’s Dynamite below.
This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite is being held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Best of Seven Series Match 2: Death Triangle (The Lucha Bros. and PAC) vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega)
* We’ll hear from William Regal
* An exclusive update on Jade Cargill and Bow Wow
Sunday night in Miami #AEW @TBSNetwork @Jade_Cargill finally came face-to-face with Rap star Bow Wow (@smoss) after weeks of social media trash talk. We'll have an exclusive update on TOMORROW’s Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/Nw9aDna6XM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2022
