Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper

Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.

Cargill and Bow Wow have been having a back and forth in recent weeks on social media. Bow Wow having previously expressed interest in stepping into the ring and while this obviously appears to be leading to an on-screen angle in AEW, it’s not yet clear what direction that will take. You can see a clip of the exchange below: