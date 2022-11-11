Bow Wow & Jade Cargill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter

Bow Wow and Jade Cargill have found themselves in a bit of a social media feud, trading shots back and forth on Twitter. The rapper posted to his account on Friday morning saying that the AEW TBS Champion was at the arena yesterday that he’s playing tonight and “skipped town,” which led to Cargill responding.

Bow Wow, who has been teasing an appearance with AEW, wrote:

“Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast. I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning”

Cargill fired back at Bow Wow, writing:

“Slow?? Skipped town? You not even the main attraction of your concert. You’re sharing a lineup”

The rapper got a little more pointed in his own response, writing:

“You not even a REAL champ. I got 50,000$ you wont make it to 50-0 you gone have to go have that meeting with hubby. Being you brag about his wallet and not YOURS!”

