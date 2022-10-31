wrestling / News

Tony Khan Acknowledges Bow Wow’s Offer To Join AEW

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

After Shane Strickland mentioned the idea of Bow Wow joining AEW during comments on Hey! (EW), the hip-hop artist reacted with a tweet tagging owner Tony Khan (via Wrestling Inc). “I want Bow Wow. I’m calling you out,” stated Strickland in his initial comments. “I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW.” Bow Wow posted back with a series of tweets apparently indicating he is absolutely down to work out an AEW deal.

Tony Khan liked the second tweet from his official Twitter account, so time will tell if Bow Wow will be the latest name on the list of hip-hop personalities to partner with AEW. You can see Strickland’s full appearance with Hey! (EW) below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Bow Wow, Swerve Strickland, Tony Khan, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading