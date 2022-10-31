Tony Khan Acknowledges Bow Wow’s Offer To Join AEW

After Shane Strickland mentioned the idea of Bow Wow joining AEW during comments on Hey! (EW), the hip-hop artist reacted with a tweet tagging owner Tony Khan (via Wrestling Inc). “I want Bow Wow. I’m calling you out,” stated Strickland in his initial comments. “I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW.” Bow Wow posted back with a series of tweets apparently indicating he is absolutely down to work out an AEW deal.

Where do i sign 💰 https://t.co/MoYzvLtIgi — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 30, 2022

@TonyKhan after tour is over….. sign me up! I want a roster spot. — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 30, 2022

Lets go bro! Im taking this serious! About to start the process once tour is over https://t.co/L38u5iYtNG — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 31, 2022

You know im bout whatever.. soon as i get off my tour. Im going right into training. Lets dance then. https://t.co/PkdqAT4LLg — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 31, 2022

Tony Khan liked the second tweet from his official Twitter account, so time will tell if Bow Wow will be the latest name on the list of hip-hop personalities to partner with AEW. You can see Strickland’s full appearance with Hey! (EW) below.