Jade Cargill On Her Reaction To Getting AEW Rampage Main Event

In an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about getting her first main event on AEW Rampage a few weeks ago, defending the TBS title against Anna Jay.

She said: “So we didn’t know until early afternoon that we were main eventing. I think I saw it on social media and I thought it was a joke at first. So I sat back and I’m like, ‘Yeah right.’ So I didn’t believe it. I wrote QT and he said, ‘Yeah, you guys are main eventing,’ which I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’ I’m excited, but it’s a lot of pressure. Mox is on the show and it’s his comeback match, so for him to not main event, we had to put on a show and deliver. Anna is probably, maybe less than a year ahead of me. So being that we both have less than 100 matches under our belts, we had to deliver and, more than anything, we were hungry and we wanted to show people that we could do this and that we’re proud to be main eventing. At the end of the day, we’re representing this company individually, but it’s a reflection on the women’s division entirely. So we were ready to deliver. We were there to show people that we’re here and show people what is up. I was in the moment more than anything. I felt comfortable. I loved what we were doing. The crowd was into it. I was looking at the crowd and they were feeling things that were going on. I was like, ‘They’re going to love me, I don’t care.’“