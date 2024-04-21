Jade Cargill Predicts NXT Title Win for Trick Williams

– On this week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 special, Trick Williams faces Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. In a video she shared earlier today via her X account, Jade Cargill predicted a title victory for Williams.

Jade Cargill said in the clip, “With the draft coming up, I’m keeping my eyes on all brands, that’s including NXT. I’m particularly interested in this Trick Williams vs. The Mad Dragon match for the NXT Championship. If I had to place my bet, I’m putting my money on, ‘Whoop That Trick.'” She also wrote in the caption, “I know what I’m watching Tuesday, how bout ya’ll?”

Williams vs. Dragunov goes down on Tuesday, April 23. NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can view Cargill’s clip and comments below.