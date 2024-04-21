wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Predicts NXT Title Win for Trick Williams
– On this week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 special, Trick Williams faces Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. In a video she shared earlier today via her X account, Jade Cargill predicted a title victory for Williams.
Jade Cargill said in the clip, “With the draft coming up, I’m keeping my eyes on all brands, that’s including NXT. I’m particularly interested in this Trick Williams vs. The Mad Dragon match for the NXT Championship. If I had to place my bet, I’m putting my money on, ‘Whoop That Trick.'” She also wrote in the caption, “I know what I’m watching Tuesday, how bout ya’ll?”
Williams vs. Dragunov goes down on Tuesday, April 23. NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can view Cargill’s clip and comments below.
I know what I’m watching Tuesday, how bout ya’ll? pic.twitter.com/3NANRHIKhP
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Explains Why He Thinks AEW Has Cooled Off
- The Undertaker Says He Got Heat From Veterans For Inducting Muhammad Ali Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Becoming Goldust, WrestleMania 12 Match With Roddy Piper
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy