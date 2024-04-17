wrestling / News
Card For Next Week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night One
NXT Spring Breakin’ kicks off next week, and WWE has an updated card for night one. The following matches are set for the special themed episode of NXT, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley
* Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The D’Angelo Family
* NXT Underground contract signing with Natalya & Lola Vice
