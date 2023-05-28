– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently spoke to AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill ahead of tonight’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Jade Cargill defends the title tonight against Taya Valkyrie. During the interview, Cargill revealed why she turned down being on the AEW reality show, AEW All Access, her AEW debut where she interrupted Cody Rhodes on Dynamite, and more. Below are some highlights:

Jade Cargill on what she was feeling when she made her AEW debut: “I wouldn’t even say I was nervous. I think that before coming into the sport, I was so full of myself and so cocky, that I was just like, “Whatever. I’m going to go out there. They’re going to get what they get.” But I didn’t rehearse. The only thing I did was step on that mat with heels to see if my heel could puncture the mat. I’d never once touched the mic to see how I sound. I was only told one thing, and that was that the cameras would find [me].”

“This is my first time ever on national TV, but I used to have [post-game] interviews in college, so I thought about stuff like that. I just told myself I was ready. This was also the pandemic, so there were a lot of people in audience, but it wasn’t oversaturated like it is now or even for my debut match. I didn’t really have any guidance for that. I just went out there and did what I was told. Even before I went out, I was told, “Hey, you’re going to enter or exit through this tunnel,” and I found out that I was a bad guy. I was really unprepared, but I did the best that I could do to be placed in a position that I was placed in. And I rolled with the punches like I continue to do.”

On not yet having a relationship with Trinity Fatu when reaching out to her after she left WWE: “I had not. We followed each other on social media. I hear a lot of locker room chatter about everybody, as much as everybody probably has heard stuff about me. I haven’t heard one negative thing about Trinity. She is such a good person. She has such a clean heart, and this industry can turn your heart into something black. She has sacrificed a lot in this industry, and she deserves nothing but flowers. She deserves all the gold. I believe that she has big things coming and I’m excited for her.”

On if there’s something about her job she’d like fans to know, and why she turned down AEW All Access: “No, that’s why I chose to not do [AEW All Access]. I feel like I give so much of my time to my job. We all sacrifice a lot of time to our job. And I’m one for privacy. I post, like, little things. I don’t really post my life because I don’t want anybody to think they know me… I’m just myself. I picked up wrestling two years ago, and I think for what I’m doing, I’m doing a damn good job. I have the company on my back. They believe in me. I’m just happy. I’m happy for my success. I’m happy for my storyline. I’m happy for this year, and I’m excited for things to come.”

Jade Cargill defends her title against Taya Valkyrie later tonight. AEW Double or Nothing goes down later tonight live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.