Jade Chung On Becoming New TNA Ring Announcer, Says Everyone’s Been Supportive

Jade Chung is the new ring announcer for Impact/TNA, and she discussed taking on the role in a new interview. Chung announced the news on Fightful’s In the Weeds podcast with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl, and she spoke about taking on the position during the interview.

“Scott D’Amore just gave me that chance,” Chung said. “I’ll tell you a funny story to start off. I always hated my voice, and I mean hate it. I know a lot of people don’t enjoy their voice, but I hated my voice. Promos, I did not enjoy. I did them, but didn’t enjoy them. Scott likes to challenge me, and I took it full force, I wanted to prove to him that I could do this. My kids are watching, my husband is cheering me on, so this is something I truly had to succeed in. Scott was like, ‘We’re going to get you to host.’ Then, it turned into ‘we’re going to get you to ring announce some BTI matches.’ I have to tell you, I fell in love almost instantly.”

She continued, “I say almost because I was so nervous. I have never done any type of ring announcing, ever, in my life. I was so nervous, but I fell in love with it. With the help of Tom Hannifan. I remember, to this day in Chicago, he saw I was visibly nervous, and he kind of just pulled me aside and gave me some words of super encouragement that have helped me to this day. He’s helped me so much. Him, along with Matthew Rehwoldt, David Penzer, they’ve always been so supportive.”