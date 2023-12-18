wrestling / News
TNA Wrestling Says Jade Chung Is The Company’s New Ring Announcer
December 18, 2023
During today’s episode of Fightful’s In the Weeds podcast, it was announced that Jade Chung is the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling. She is taking over for David Penzer, who announced last week that he was leaving the company.
Chung has been featured on Impact before and is the wife of Josh Alexander. She has wrestled in the past but not since 2019.
