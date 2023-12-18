wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Says Jade Chung Is The Company’s New Ring Announcer

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jennifer Jade Chung Impact Wrestling

During today’s episode of Fightful’s In the Weeds podcast, it was announced that Jade Chung is the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling. She is taking over for David Penzer, who announced last week that he was leaving the company.

Chung has been featured on Impact before and is the wife of Josh Alexander. She has wrestled in the past but not since 2019.

