wrestling / News

Jake Crist Makes Return To Impact At Under Siege

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Crist Sami Callihan Rich Swann Impact Under Siege Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jake Crist has returned to Impact Wrestling, competing in a six-man tag team match at Under Siege. Crist, who exited the company in late 2021, made his return and partnered with Sami Callihan and Rich Swann against The Design. Crist, Callihan, and Swann picked up the win.

Crist is a former Impact World Tag Team and X-Division Champion. Our live coverage of the Impact! Plus event is here.

