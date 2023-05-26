Join 411’s Live Impact Under Siege Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s up everybody! Lee Sanders here! Happy Friday! Great to be back covering wrestling here again but this time with a twist! Due to the ever changing NBA schedule, Jeremy Thomas will be covering AEW RAMAPAGE as tonight it is back in its 10pm ET time slot as opposed to early Sunday morning. As result I’m covering tonight’s IMPACT Under Siege ppv event. I’m very excited as I haven’t checked out the product in several months. Been hearing loads of good things. Let’s jump right into it!

MATCH 1: Kenny King vs Nick Aldis

Kenny does a little bit of showboating to lure Aldis into chasing him as Kenny capitalizes with a couple of cheap shots. He sends Aldis outside the ring as Aldis rolls back in before the 10 count as King stomps on him before launching into a leg drop spring attack from the ropes. Aldis now with pump handle fall-away slam for a near fall. Aldis to the top as Kenny stops him with an uppercut. King takes full advantage as he’s looking for the superplex. King delivers a enziguri that levels the National Treasure as the referee begins to count both men now. They come to a vertical base as they trade off strikes. Kenny with a back elbow and a powerslam for a two count as Aldis is still alive! King is looking for a full nelson. Aldis counters with a Mitchinoku driver as he goes to the top to deliver an elbow drop. Sheldon tries climbing on the apron as Aldis delivers a strike to send him flying off. Kenny comes in with a spinebuster to receive another near fall. Kenny lands into a powerbomb after coming from the top rope as Aldis follows up with a Texas cloverleaf submission for the victory.

Winner:Nick Aldis (9:00)

Rating: **

Off to a nice start.

As Aldis makes his exit up the ramp, he points off to some chaos among the crowd. Turns out Killer Kelly and Masha Slamavich are in the crowd fighting one another in front of a jam packed crowd. The carnage continues as this is an all out brawl that spills to the ring. This isn’t a match, it’s a straight up fight as Kelly brings a steel chain to rip on the face of Slamavich. Officials finally come out to get control of the situation.

Gia is backstage with Jordynne Grace as she talks about how she’s been through a lot this year so far. She feels by losing she won’t be the face of the division, or the best for that matter. She wonders exactly what does it make her if she doesn’t come through in her match against Deonna Purazzo as remember the stipulation for the match. If Jordynne loses then she can’t compete for the Knockouts Championship so long as Deonna is the champion.

MATCH 2: Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, and TBA vs. The Design (Angels, Deaner and Kon)

Looks like Jake Crist is the mystery tag partner for Sami and Swann. Crist hasn’t been seen in years but the man still looks good and recognizable. Crist is a former tag champion and X-Division champion as Crist starts off with Angels. Nice drop kick by Crist as Sami is tagged now. Double team by Crist and Sami is successful as now all six men are in the ring going all balls out. Sami is still the legal man as Angels is fighting him by delivering a tope from in-between the ropes. Crist and Swann try to take out Kon with a couple of moves from the top but the big man isn’t budging as he knocks them both down. Meanwhile, Angels delivers a dropkick to Sami as he no-sells it and delivers a powerbomb while dumping Angels onto all the men on the outside! Crazy spot! Looks like Swann is busted open from the mouth as Crist is tagged. Commentators confirm Kon is and had been the legal man as he comes in and delivers all carnage. Side note, who’s the cute blonde referee? She is a cutie!