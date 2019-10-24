Jake Hager Says Dealing With Tony Khan for AEW and Scott Coker for Bellator MMA Is a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AEW talent and undefeated Bellator MMA fighter Jake Hager. Hager is set to compete in MMA again tomorrow at Bellator 231. Below are some highlights.

Jake Hager on dealing with Tony Khan for AEW and Scott Coker for Bellator MMA: “Honestly, it was such a breath of fresh air. Both of those guys were so willing to work with me. AEW loves what I’m doing with Bellator and Bellator loves what I’m doing with AEW. I don’t think 10 years ago you would see that happen where an MMA fighter would go work on a pro wrestling TV show right in the middle of camp. For Scott and Tony to be willing to work with each other and understand that this is something really cool and cross-promote, among other things, the sky’s the limit. I feel like that’s the mindset with it. Entertainment is a big part of MMA and it is unique.”

His thoughts on facing his next opponent in MMA Tyrell Fortune: “I don’t have anything to say to him. The reason why I’m up here on the main card and TV is because I’ve been on television for the last twelve years and he hasn’t. I have may more of a social following and that’s a blessing and that’s why I’m here. That’s why I can pass people up who aren’t as deserving of it, maybe. It is one of those things where you come to expect it. It is going to cause people to be mad and call me out, and it is one of those things where you have to roll with the punches. The only thing that bothered me about what he said is that he never heard about me and wrestling, and that’s funny, because I’ve won two state championships before he was ten years old. That may be calling me old and him young but at the same time it’s like, read a book if you haven’t heard about me.”