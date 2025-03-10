wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Recalls Dick Murdoch Intentionally Having Bad Matches
On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Dick Murdoch intentionally having a bad match and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On Dick Murdoch: “He was a redneck, that he was. Heavy drinker, a heavy drinker. But he could work when he wanted to. If he wanted to go out there and give you a match, he could give you one of the best you’d ever have. But if he wasn’t in the mood, forget about it. It was going to be horses**t.”
On Murdoch intentionally having a bad match: “No idea, man. Evidently he didn’t turn the switch on that day. But I’ve seen him do it many times. It’s like, you’ll get one out of ten that will be just f**king horrible.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
