Jake Roberts Says It’s Easier To Wrestle In The Main Event Than Opening Match

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how working main events changed his workload and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how working main events changed his workload: “It got easier. Yeah, it’s much easier to work a main event match than it is the first match. Because if you’re working in the main event, people seem to know what the angle is, and what the ins and outs are. They know that there’s a reason that you guys are fighting, and they’re with it. If the fans are with it, it’s much better. It’s much easier to get the fans going if they’re with it, than it is [when] you go out on the first match and start cold.”

On Brian Blair: “He was a great workman, man. He knew how to do everything. He was always at the right time. His timing was good. He never quite got the opportunity that I think he should have. But there’s a lot of people that that went through that. I actually like the Killer Bees, I thought it was a pretty good gimmick. Yeah, I thought it was good. But they never got the push.”

