Jalen Brunson Says He Would Like To Be Part Of A WWE Event In Indiana

Last month, on an episode of WWE SmackDown, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was part of an angle where he aligned with LA Knight to even the odds against Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul in a staredown.

While speaking on his Roommates Show podcast (per Fightful), Brunson talked about potentially making another appearance for WWE in Indiana.

“One of the best things about WWE is the entrances. The pops you get and everything. Watching the best returns and seeing these dudes come out where it’s been a while. The next time, hopefully the next time I do it, I can do it in Indiana so it would be the opposite. See how that goes. Might as well keep the storyline going,” said Brunson.