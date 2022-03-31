James Storm On His Matches With Sting in TNA, Says Sting Pushed For Storm To Go Over

In an interview with Fightful, James Storm spoke about wrestling Sting in TNA and said the Stinger pushed for him to go over to the office. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Sting in TNA: “I never did beat Sting. No. I wrestled him, I think, ninety-nine times in a row. Yeah. House show loops and then the stuff we did in IMPACT. He actually—this is a credit to him—he actually went to the office and was like, ‘Maybe we should put him over? Because it does no good for me to keep winning. He has no heat.’”

On his wife traveling with Sting: “Funny story about that, also, about Sting really quick is we would go and do the England tours or whatever. My wife, she went on an England tour and because she wasn’t under contract with TNA, she wasn’t able to get on the bus. But TNA had Sting a car service. So Sting’s wife, Sting, and my wife all rolled in a limo the whole tour while we sat on a bus.”