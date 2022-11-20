– WWE producer and former Superstar James Gibson, aka Jamie Noble, has announced that he will return to the ring for one night only. Noble will be in action at the WWE Live Holiday Tour event scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

Noble announced that he will be returning to the ring on his official Instagram account. You can view his announcement below:

“It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!”

This will be Noble’s first in-ring match since taking part in a handicap match as part of J&J Security against Seth Rollins in 2015.