Jay Briscoe Honored By Laurel Middle School

The Laurel School District has honored Jay Briscoe, naming the school’s locker room after the late ROH star. Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, tragically passed away back in January in a car accident. Briscoe was known for his work within his community, and the Laurel School District announced on Monday that the locker room for the middle school will be renamed the “Jamin Pugh Locker Room” in honor of him.

