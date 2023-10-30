wrestling / News
Jay Briscoe Honored By Laurel Middle School
The Laurel School District has honored Jay Briscoe, naming the school’s locker room after the late ROH star. Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, tragically passed away back in January in a car accident. Briscoe was known for his work within his community, and the Laurel School District announced on Monday that the locker room for the middle school will be renamed the “Jamin Pugh Locker Room” in honor of him.
The district posted the following:
“During Halftime of the Laurel Vs Delmar Football Game, a special memorial dedication was presented to the Pugh family in honor of Jamin Pugh. The Laurel Middle School locker room will be renamed the “Jamin Pugh Locker Room”. Thank you to the Pugh family for your continued dedication to the Laurel School District.Laurel Elementary School Laurel High School North Laurel Early Learning Academy”
