Jay Lethal Gives Mark Briscoe Pep Talk Ahead of ROH Supercard Of Honor Match

Jay Lethal wished Mark Briscoe luck as he battles for the ROH TV Title at Supercard of Honor, giving him a pep talk ahead of the match. Briscoe challenges Samoa Joe for the title on tonight’s show and in a new video posted online, Lethal gave Briscoe some words of wisdom before the match.

“Mark, I want to say something to you face to face, man,” Lethal said when Briscoe turned the corner to see him (per Wrestling Inc). “I know we’ve been through a lot. We’re like family. But I want to be the first person to wish you luck at Supercard against Samoa Joe for the Television Championship. And I know you’ve got a lot on your shoulders. This may be a big moment for you. It’s a big moment for your family and all your friends, because we’re all waiting for you to bring home the Television Championship.”

He continued, “I just want to be the first person in line to say it. This has nothing to do with Sonjay [Dutt] or the guys I roll with. This has everything to do with our history. So bring home that Television Championship, my man!” Lethal then shook Briscoe’s hand.