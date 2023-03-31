Join 411’s Live ROH Supercard Of Honor Coverage

Hello friends! Steve Cook here with you for the sixteenth presentation of ROH Supercard of Honor. I realize there are approximately seventy-eight wrestling events taking place this very moment, with several of them being covered on this very website during this very time period. I appreciate you joining me for some Honor-filled good times.

We’ve got eight matches listed for the actual Supercard itself, but because Tony Khan is Tony Khan, we’ve got four matches scheduled for the Zero Hour preshow that went unmentioned until the afternoon before. Gotta love the little scamp! Also feel the need to point out that it’s storming here in Northern Kentucky, so if I suddenly disappear it’s not due to any nefarious means.

Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman are with us live from LA. Caprice admits to looking forward to “some” of the matches. High praise indeed!

Zero Hour Match: Jeff Cobb vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams: A battle of former ROH World Television Champions! They shake hands & start it off. Chain rasslin ahoy, Williams scores the first near-fall and gets the applause. Fans chant “Jeff Cobb” as Cobb breaks a heel hook in the ropes. A headscissor attempt from Williams goes nowhere, so they shove. Williams tries a headlock takeover, but Cobb is too big and back suplexes Williams. Bodyslam by Cobb, shades of former ROH Champion CM Punk, gets two. Cobb with some strikes, Williams tries a response but gets chopped in the throat. Running delayed vertical suplex by the Cobbster. Cover gets two. Short-arm clothesline by Cobb, a standing moonsault misses and Williams goes for the Facelock. Cobb blocks, back to his feet, Williams tries some stuff and finally hits a Saito suplex. Williams misses in the corner, but fires back. Big forearm by Cobb, he runs into a boot, a divorce court DDT gets two for Williams. Williams rolls through a Tour of the Islands attempt and gets 2.8. Cobb with a German suplex to turn the tide. Clothesline takes Williams out of his boots. There’s the Tour of the Islands and the three count.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (5:18 via pinfall)

The announcers mention that Vikingo vs. Kommander is starting the PPV. Good luck to everybody else on the show following that!

After a video for Yuta vs. Shibata, Bobby Cruise introduces Nigel McGuinness, who will join Ian & Caprice on commentary!

Zero Hour Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack: Tieup goes nowhere and some trash is talked. Mack has some Razor Ramon-inspired trunks on. Both men go off the ropes and try to shoulderblock each other down. Willie has the advantage after three tries and strikes. Takeshita with a flying clothesline off the ropes, and Mack goes outside. Takeshita misses a dive, lands on his feet and runs into a clotheline from Mack. Mack with a rana back in the ring, runs into an elbow in the corner. Takeshita jumps off the middle rope & ranas Mack to the outside. Takeshita with the flip dive. Mack with one of his own after being sent back into the ring. LA with the “Holy [email protected]#$” chant. Mack with the chinlock, Takeshita fights out. Mack with another clothesline. Takeshita with some shots, but it’s Mack off the ropes with a Shining Wizard. Samoan Drop by Mack, who kips up. Standing moonsault gets two for Willie. Takeshita hits more forearms and runs into a dropkick. Then Willie runs into a lariat from Konosuke and that gets two. Mack goes for the Stunner, Takeshita blocks. Mack with a Pounce, then a Stunner! Takeshita with a running knee and a Stunner of this own! Shining Wizard by Mack! Fans say this is awesome. Mack with a T-Bone suplex sending Takeshita into the corner…Mack with the hip pound! Mack up top, misses the frog splash! Takeshita hits the Blue Thunder, then the running knee strike gets a three count.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita (9:30 via pinfall)

Takeshita pulls Mack up and shakes his hand. Good stuff! Takeshita continues his road to the top, while Mack continues being one of my favorites that never really gets a substantial push wherever he works.

Zero Hour Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize: How come the Lucha Baddie Miranda never applied to join Jade Cargill’s Baddies? Seems like it would have been a fit. Miranda isn’t really feeling Willow’s music as much as everybody else. Willow with the two amigoes into a fisherwoman’s suplex for two. Willow with a slam, then a crossbody. Miranda rolls outside, then Willow chases her around the ring. Miranda gets the upper hand, ranaing Willow’s head into the mat for two. Miranda works Willow over in the corner, but hard strikes by Willow turn the tide. Alize fights back and washes Willow’s face with her boots. Dropkick in the corner, then a double underhook suplex gets two for Alize. Willow cartwheels out of an Irish whip attempt and fights back. Hip attack in the corner, then a spinebuster gets two for Willow. Alize with a knee, then a neckbreaker gets two. Alize with a DDT to a kneeling Willow gets two. Alize goes for the cross armbreaker, Willow fights out, hits a kick and a Death Valley Driver for two. Willow misses a cannonball in the corner. Alize hits a cutter, but misses her Drive-by knee strike. Pounce Period by Willow! Down comes a strap, and a Doctor Bomb ends it in favor of Nightingale.

Winner: Willow Nightingale (6:57 via pinfall)

Zero Hour Match: Stu Grayson (w/Evil Uno) vs. Slim J (w/Ari Daivari & “Smart” Mark Sterling): Grayson is a house of fire right away. He drives Slim into the corner and punches & knees away. Grayson runs into a boot, Slim runs into a suplex. Back in the ring, Slim J with a couple of headscissor takeovers. Grayson with a rana, a legsweep on the apron and a flip dive on said apron. Grayson takes Slim up top, but the distractions start and Slim hits a kick off the top rope. He tears his shirt & covers for two. Daivari chokes Stooo on the ropes while the referee is distracted. Reverse DDT gets two for Slim. Stu starts no-selling the strikes from Slim. Stu clotheslines Stu down, hits a urinagi, then a twisting Asai moonsault gets two. Slim goes for a sleeper, that doesn’t last. Grayson hits a powerslam for two. Lifts Slim up in the torture rack, but Slim fights out. Slim J with the standing Sliced Bread for a two count. Slim misses the moonsault, Stu picks him up & Sterling distracts. Uno intervenes and ends up clotheslining both of Slim’s guys. Stu racks Slim J, hits the Nightfall and gets a three count.

Winner: Stu Grayson (6:55 via pinfall)

Stu & Uno celebrate, but then we see a video and hear Vincent’s music! Dutch is with him. The Righteous have returned to Ring of Honor! They stare down Uno & Stu. Here’s hoping Vita Von Starr shows up at a later date.

The main show starts.