Jay White Confirms Broken Hand, Plans To Get Revenge on Death Riders

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Jay White suffered an injury that forced him out of the Owen Hart tournament he previously declared for. He was written off television with an offscreen attack by the Death Riders. On tonight’s episode of Collision, White confirmed that he has a broken hand. He also said that he plans to get revenge on the Death Riders when he returns.

Jay White, Joseph Lee

