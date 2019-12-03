Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll and PCO Set for Final Battle Fallout

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff will team up two days after they face each other, one-on-one, at Final Battle. Together, they will face Marty Scurll and PCO in a tag team match at Final Battle Fallout. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement on the tag team upcoming matchup below.

As noted, Marty Scurll’s ROH contract reportedly expired in November. It is currently unknown if Scurll has signed a new deal with ROH or if he is working the event on a handshake agreement.