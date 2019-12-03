wrestling / News
Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll and PCO Set for Final Battle Fallout
– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff will team up two days after they face each other, one-on-one, at Final Battle. Together, they will face Marty Scurll and PCO in a tag team match at Final Battle Fallout. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement on the tag team upcoming matchup below.
As noted, Marty Scurll’s ROH contract reportedly expired in November. It is currently unknown if Scurll has signed a new deal with ROH or if he is working the event on a handshake agreement.
FINAL BATTLE FOES COBB AND MAFF TEAM UP TO FACE SCURLL, PCO AT FINAL BATTLE FALLOUT
Forty-eight hours after Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff go one-on-one in a dream match at Final Battle, the two powerhouses will join forces to take on Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll and PCO in tag team action at Final Battle Fallout in Philadelphia on Dec. 15.
Maff, a two-time former ROH World Tag Team Champion, returned to ROH last month after a 14-year absence. At The Experience on Nov. 2, he replaced the injury Brody King and teamed with Scurll and PCO in Villain Enterprises’ successful title defense of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title.
The next night at ROH Unauthorized, Maff went toe-to-toe with PCO in a violent anything-goes match. Maff’s performances in those two bouts led to him getting signed with ROH.
What could make the star-studded tag match at Final Battle Fallout even more compelling is the fact that PCO might be the new ROH World Champion. PCO challenges ROH World Champion RUSH for the title at the Final Battle pay-per-view in Baltimore on Dec. 15.
What will happen when the “Hawaiian Juggernaut” and “Bayonne Badass” collide with “The Villain” and inhuman PCO at Final Battle Fallout? Join us in Philadelphia or streaming live for HonorClub to find out!
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Rumor That Dixie Carter Wanted to Bring In Paul Heyman To Run Creative in TNA
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding
- Francine Discusses How She & Other Women Wrestlers Are Constantly Referred to As Ring Rats, Being Called ‘Shane Douglas’ Rat’, Feeling Bad for Carmella
- Hernandez on Losing His Singles Push in TNA Because Jim Cornette Quit the Company, How TNA Didn’t Want to Reimburse Him for His Neck Injury He Suffered There