Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff Set for ROH Final Battle

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff will face each other in a singles match for the first time ever at Final Battle 2019. You can check out the full announcement below.

ROH Final Battle is set for Friday, December 13. The event will be held at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

JEFF COBB, DAN MAFF SQUARE OFF FOR FIRST TIME AT FINAL BATTLE

When Dan Maff was asked in a recent interview after he signed with ROH who he would like to face, one of the first names out of his mouth was Jeff Cobb.

ROH officials must’ve been paying attention. Just signed for the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 13 in Baltimore is a first-time ever dream match between Maff and Cobb.

The two powerhouses have been in the ring together once before, as Maff (replacing the injured Brody King) teamed with Villain Entreprises’ Marty Scurll and PCO in a successful defense of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title against Cobb, Colt Cabana and Cheeseburger at The Experience earlier this month.

Maff, a two-time former ROH World Tag Team Champion making his first appearance in ROH in 14 years, showed in that match, as well as the next night at Unauthorized when he went toe-to-toe with PCO in a violent anything-goes encounter, that he hasn’t lost a step.

Cobb, a former ROH World Television Champion who possesses one of the best win-loss records in ROH over the past year and a half, is one of the few competitors who can match Maff in intensity and toughness.

What will happen when Cobb and Maff collide at Final Battle? Join us live in Baltimore or streaming for HonorClub to find out!