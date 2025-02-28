Jeff Jarrett Thinks The Rock Has Another Match Left In Him

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the in-ring future of The Rock amid his storyline with Cody Rhodes and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his belief that The Rock will wrestle again: “Yes, I think he’s going to wrestle. How we get there I’m not exactly sure, but I think that’s part of why you and I are discussing this… They put out little news bits and pieces of it. But man, it’s got the world talking: and the soul, and not the belt, and what are they doing? Oh my gosh. I don’t dive all the way in. Is this good for Cody? Is it not good for Cody? So the Cody fan, where does Cena fit into this? Where’s this going to go? I know there’s positive and negative about the whole segment. But at the end of the day, and — you know, I don’t know if you can call him the biggest box office attraction in the world, he’s certainly up there, no doubt.”

On it being good for wrestling: “And we’re talking about a guy who’s a third-generation in this industry. Again, I’m just going back to, it lifts the entire industry so far out of the stratosphere of what the online bickering may or may not be. It’s like, this old boy, as you said, this old Cumberland River cat, I absolutely love it. It is good for all of wrestling, no matter how you slice and dice it.”

