Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 12.13.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and on the heels of NXT Deadline we have new Tag Team Champions, new #1 contenders and more. Tonight’s show will see The New Day appear and celebrate their Tag Team Championship win over Pretty Deadly, along with Toxic Attraction taking on Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Odyssey Jones battles Von Wagner and Lyra Valkyria makes her NXT debut. Plus we’ll likely see build for Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller and Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez, both of which will happen at NXT New Year’s Evil next month. Should be a fun show tonight.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with a recap of NXT Deadline including New Day’s Tag Title win over Pretty Deadly, as well as Grayson Waller and Roxy’s Iron Survivor wins. We also get a recap of Bron Brakker’s win over Apollo Crews and Waller attacking him after the match.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Roxy hits the ring! Roxy thanks everyone and looks ecstatic. Before she can say much though, Waller arrives in the parking lot in his Hummvee and says it’s his time, his building, his parking lot. He gets a microphone and talks trash all the way to the ring.

Waller says it’s hard to do anything for the first time, but that’s what he does: he makes history. Roxy interrupts him and tells him to shut his mouth. Grayson asks who said that and Roxy says he’s funny, but in case he forgot she was also an Iron Survivor. Props to Grayson, but she did it before Waller and unlike her, she did it from the #1 spot. Waller calls her Booker T’s favorite wrestler and says she was first because she had to get home for bedtime. She says she went home and snuggled up with her mom while Waller was out at the clubs doing shoo-ey after shoo-ey. Waller says it was the biggest wins of both of their careers, but it means that Roxy peaked at 21 because she’s never beating Mandy.

Breakker comes out! Bron says that Roxy is the Iron Woman of NXT and went 25 minutes, outlasting some of NXT’s best women. And he thinks we all agree that we don’t give a damn what Waller thinks, because Roxy is the future NXT Women’s Champion. Waller says “Wrong!’ and shuts down a Roxy chant, then asks Bron how his jaw is doing. Waller says it’s not about how many minutes, it’s about how many falls. He says at New Year’s Evil he’ll outsmart Bron and take the NXT Title. He’s about making moments. Bron suggests they make a moment now and chases Waller off, as Mandy blindsides Roxy from behind with the title and poses over her.

* Earlier today, JD McDonagh was checked out by the medical stats. He accurately predicts that he’ll be cleared to compete. Julius Creed comes in and JD mocks him for his injuries. Julius says he doesn’t care about what the images say, he’s ready to compete and isn’t happy JD tried to hurt him. Brutus says he’s going to hurt JD tonight.

* In the ring still, Roxy says that he doesn’t want to wait until New Year’s Evil; she wants her match tonight. Mandy says if that’s what she wants, she’ll get it.

* Backstage, Wes Lee is attacked by Stacks. He fights him until it’s off camera as Tony D directs traffic. Lee and Stacks are fighting their way into the ringside area with Tony behind him; Stacks tries to send Lee into the steps but Lee blocks it and rolls Stacks in, and their match begins.

Wes Lee vs. Stacks

Bulldog by Wes Lee after some shots in the corner. Stacks reverses an Irish whip into a neckbreaker, then stomps away at Lee. Into the ropes goes Lee, right into a Euro uppercut and a pin for one. Stacks keeps the attack on, sendting Lee into the ropes but Lee ducks and leapfrogs, then ranas Stacka and dropkicks him to the outside. Lee dives onto Stacks (almost coming up short) as we go to PIP break.

Back from Break and Stacks has Lee in a crossface. Lee gets to his feet and elbows out but gets kicked. Whip across the ring but Lee slides up short and hits a drop-toe hold to send Stacks into the bottom turnbuckle. Stacks manages to get Lee in the corner and gets kicked, but he grabs Lee’s feet and pulls them out from under him, sending Lee head-first into the turnbuckle. Stacks now controlling Lee and hits a shot to the back, Lee charges into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two.

Stacks locks in a single leg crab, Lee goes for the ropes but gets dragged back in. Lee breaks it but Stacks hits a backbreaker for two. He picks Lee up but Lee with a jawbreaker, Lee picks him up but falls back to the mat for two. Both men up and start trading blows, Lee takes over and hits a back elbow and a spinning kick. Snapmare and dropkick to the back, Stacks in the corner and eats a charging kick followed by a German suplex! Handspring kick, cover for three.

Winner: Wes Lee (9:52)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good match to start it off. Stacks got a suprising amount of offense, but that fits Lee’s underdog gimmick so I’m not complaining much.

After the match, Dijak comes to the ring and onto the apron, staring at Lee. Tony then attacks Lee from behind and takes him out, then tells Dijak he just did his job for him before leaving.

* Thea Hail and Andre Chase are walking and talking backstage as they see Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asks if he’s thinking about transferring and says he lost his cool; he’s sorry and Duke was right. Thea wasn’t ready for Isla last week. Hail says Duke can’t transfer, and Duke says he has a lot to learn and could even teach some. Chase asks if Duke’s ready for his match, and he says Damon Kemp will get a Chase U-sized ass whipping.

Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Toxic Attraction

Kayden and Katana are on commentary for this match. Ivy and Jacy start, Ivy dodges a kick and it quickly becomes a four-woman brawl. TA deliver double superkicks and send Ivy and Tatum to the outside, Jacy kicks Ivy and rolls her in for a two-count. Jacy beats Ivy a pic and tags Gigi in, they take her down and Gigi covers for two.

Ivy fights back against Gigi but gets sent into the ropes for a short-arm clothesline, short-arm Russian legsweep for two follows. Jacy tags in, they trip Ivy and try for a double punt but she dodges and knocks TA out of the ring. Ivy gets sent over the commentary booth onto Katana and Kayden, and the champs attack for the DQ.

Winner: Toxic Attraction (2:24)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: All for the story.

It becomes a big brawl after.

* Fallon is on the phone with her dad and tells Briggs and Jenseon that it’s going to be a tough year because of the bar. Jensen says 2023 will be their year.

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are looking at pics on their phone and Melo tells Trick not to worry about Deadline. He didn’t miss, he just didn’t win and if he had had a little more time he’d be the winner. Trick shows Melo a pic of Axiom posterizing him from the show online. Melo says to delete it, because he’s going to delete Axiom.

Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones

Lockup to start, they jockey for position, Wagner with a knee to the gut and he comes off the ropes but can’t run Jones over. He tries it again and again to no avail, then gets in tackle position. Jones and Von go at each other and Jones takes Wagner out, then beats on him on the apron but Von fights back. Axehandle off the top by Wagner and then a series of fists and headbutts to Jones and a charging boot.

Clothesline to the back of the head by Wagner and he teases tearing Malik’s sweater again before locking in a sleeper. Jones slams Von back against the corner to break it, Von goes right back into it and gets slammed back again. Clothesline by Jones and a splash in the corner, he picks Von up for a BIG bodyslam. Stone grabs the sweater to disatract everyone but Blade with dropkick while the ref’s back is turned. Jones takes Von out for the ping.

Winner: Odyssey Jones (2:54)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Von Wagner.

* McKenzie is backstage with Javi and says she’s rooting for Ikemen Jiro against him. He says he’s a one of a kind talent and tries a lot of names for his fanbase, which McKenzie shoots down.

* From TikTok, Nikkta Luons reacted to the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro

Javi attacks Jiro to start, but Jiro just kips back up and locks in a headlock. He comes off the ropes and runs over Javi, then hits him with a jacket punch. Hipt oss reversed and reversed again, but Javi lariats Jiro down, hits a bulldog and basement clothesline for two.

Javi with mounted punches and shouts at Jiro, then locks in a chinlock. Jiro fights out of it but gets sent into the ropes for a back elbow. Jiro to the outside, Javi follows and rolls him into the ring. He showboats but Jiro leaps over the ropes onto him, then rolls him in. Jacket punches take Javi down, charging punch countered with a back elbow. Javi up top but gets kicked in the head, SUPER RANA! Big kick to the face and a pin.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro (3:10)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: As good as you’ll get from a three-minute match.

Post-match, SCRYPTS attacks Jiro and takes his jacket. He goes to the top and hits a 450 sitdown splash on Jiro.

* We get a vignette of Wendy Choo talking about how she was nervous about the Iron Survivor Challenge because she didn’t want Cora Jade to win because of what Cora did to her a few weeks ago. We get a recap of that, and Wendy says she knows she’s thrown a drink in the face or two, but she only does it to people who are mean or degrading to others. She says she had friends like Cora and when she was invited to her first slumber party, she forgot an extra set of clothes and got a drink thrown at her. She was so embarrassed, and says when Cora threw the drink in her face it brought her back to the moment where she felt invisible and two inches tall. She never wants to feel like that again.

* It’s time for THE NEW DAY! Xavier and Kofi come out to the entrance with their titles and mics. They let the crowd chant a bit before doing their intro. Kofi says they’re your Triple Crowners and they hit the ring.

Woods says that he has to talk about Kofi racking up accolades like crazy, the first ever singles and tag team Triple Crowner. And he’s set the record for the most tag team title reigns in the company at 15. Kofi says that he wasn’t going to say anything because he didn’t want Booker to get more insulted, but he is. But as special as it is for him, he feels like it’s even more special for Woodsy. Woods says it’s full circle since he was here when NXT started and had the first NXT match ever against Big E.

He was also the first person to graduate from the PC and go to Raw, but something didn’t sit right with him: that he never got to hold an NXT championship. But look at ya boy now! They start to celebrate and Pretty Deadly are out to interrupt. Elton says they’ve ruined everything including their Christmas. Woods says they’d never ruin Christmas because Santa is in attendance. (Cue a Santa chant.)

Woods says he knows PD have had a horrible week with England getting kicked out of the World Cup and then losing the titles. Kofi says he also out-twerked them. Elton tells them to stop talking and want their rematch. Woods says they’re all about it. Kofi says they made magic in the ring, and Kofi said he’s telling everyone that they’re incredibly talented and a great team. BUT! They have one small thing that they need PD to do for them. Woods needs them to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. PD aren’t happy with that.

And here come Briggs and Jensen! Jensen has a big American flag. Briggs congratulates Kofi and says if they’re giving title shots for doing the Pledge, they’re here to do it. They do the pledge as PD look close to throwing up. Kofi says that was incredible, and Kofi says they’ll see about that title match for next week. Woods tells PD life is easier when you do what they ask, and then New Day leaves with Briggs & Jensen, pausing on the ramp to sing the Star Spangled Banner as PD lose it.

* Early today, the women of NXT were talking about the Iron Survivor Challenge and Elektra talks shit about Indi Hartwell until Indi rushes in and attacks.

JD McDonagh vs. Brutus Creed

Lockup to start, JD backed up onto the top turnbuckle before the break is forced. Headlock takedown off the top, JD off the ropes and runs into Brutus to no effect. He comes off the ropes again for a shot, hits a couple chops and then hits a dropkick off the ropes but Brutus isn’t fazed. He nails JD and batters him in the corner for four until JD backs him off.

Brutus with a takedown and first, JD gets free and is able to send Brutus to the outside. Dropkick off the apron and Brutus’ wrist slams into the desk. JD immediately starts targeting the wrist and slams it into the booth. He rolls Brutus in and locks in a wristlock, Irish whip but Brutus catches JD in a dropkick attempt and catapults him over the top.

JD back in but Brutus decks him. Brutush with a release German suplex without leaving his feet. JD to the apron, he grabs Brutus and hangs him on the ropes. Brutus charges and gets sent to the outside, JD with a kick from the apron and drops down. He goes under the ring for a chair, he goes to nail Brutus but Indus Sher are here and they grab the chair. JD nails Brutus and then hits a Devil Inside on the mats, then rolls him in. Devil Inside and that’s it.

Winner: JD McDonagh (4:17)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Not much to it, but it was fun while it lasted.

* McKenzie is with Zoey Stark and asks about Nikkita’s TikTok reacting to her loss. Zoey scoffs at giving attention to “clout chasers” and says Nikkita is a waste of roster space. She didn’t want to wrestle Nikkita and was saving her from herself, but she’s changed her minds.

* Ilsa does a spell for Alba Fyre for next week for the winter solstice and that her new compound is even more pure. Under its influence, anything can happen. She’ll rise during the solstice and the fire will consume Fyre.

Amari Miller vs. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra flips Amari over to start, back up and they lockup. Lyra with a wristlock, Amari turns it into a headlock. AMari shot into the ropes, Lyra up and over and she hits a step-up enzuigiri. Amari to the outside, Lyra with a dropkick through the ropes to Miller before rolling her back in.

Irish whip by Lyra blocked, Amari with a back elbow. Headslam into the turnbuckle, Amari with shots to Lyra. Whip out of the ropes, Lyra counters and hits several kicks, Northern Lights suplex for two.

Whip into the corner for Amari, Lyra charges in, Amari dodges and Lyra stops short but gets knocked down. Senton by Amari for two. Amari with a spin kick, caught by Lyra who hits a spin kick of her own. Up to the top, frog splash for three.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (3:02)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine squash match. Girl has some potential here.

* McKenzie asks Axiom about his match with Melo next week. Axiom says he’s very nervous, then says he’s kidding. As great as Melo thinks he is, he’s not. He tells McKenzie to look team into his eyes, and she tries through the mask. He says when he steps into the ring, he fears no one and he’ll have a huge smile on his face like he does now.

* Kiana James walks up to Brooks Jensen backstage and Jensen is all awkward. Kiana says he’s been schlepping around her like a lost dog, and he says he’s worried about Fallon’s bar troubles. Kiana’s assistant brings a present and she gives it to Jensen. It’s a nice dress shirt. Jensen says Fallon’s parents are dealing with financial problems and Kiana says everything will work itself out.

Meanwhile, Ivy and Tatum are arguing with Kayden and Katana when Toxic Attraction attack, and it becomes a brawl.

Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp

Kemp shoves Duke in the corner to start, then trips him up when he goes in again. Kemp with a wristlock, Chase gives Duke advice and he reverses the hold, then slams Kemp down. Kemp takes over by hanging Duke on the ropes, slams him down and grinds his forearm into Duke’s face. Duke battles back with fists and gets to his feet, Irish whip but Kemp with a gutwrench suplex and a cover for two.

Kemp locks in the chinlock to grind Hudson down, and Drew Gulak is on the outside now watching. Chase yells at him that Duke is Chase U and Drew leaves, as Hudson snapmares Kemp over. Kemp with a few shots to Duke, who Dukes Up and takes over with punches and clotheslines. Sidewalk slam by Duke and a clothesline in the corner — belly to belly by Duke! He lays in jabs to Kemp and hits a Dusty Elbow, then preps for the Chase U big boot. He nails it for the pin.

Winner: Duke Hudson (3:53)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: All comedy, and that’s fine I suppose.

* Roxy WALKS. So does Mandy.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Katana & Kayden vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez

They circle to start and then lockup, Mandy backs Roxy into the ropes and slaps her arm. Lock back up, Roxy with a headlock, shot into the ropes and she runs Mandy over. She ducks a clothesline and hits a waistlock, Mandy trips her and hits a kick to Roxy after a cartwheel. Roxy with a hiptoss, Mandy sends her into the ropes, and they have an awkward transitional sequence, Mandy with a two-count.

Mandy sends Roxy into the corner and charges, Roxy moves and Mandy hits the shoulder hard. Roxy into the ropes and dives through onto Mandy! Kick to the gut, she goes for Pop Rocks on the outside but Mandy counters out and sends Roxy into the steps as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Mandy in control as she works over Roxy’s right arm. Roxy throws Mandy off and hits a jawbreaker. She ducks a could shots and runs Mandy over, then comes off the ropes into a tilt-a-whirl but Mandy counters a Russian legsweep so Roxy hits a front dropkick. Charging Euro uppercut in the corner, she tries again but Mandy gets the goof up. Mandy goes up but Roxy with a kick to the head. Roxy goes up with her, super rana! Roxy covers for two.

Rose manages to turn it around and slams Roxy with a gutwrench slam, cover for two. Mandy is looking frustrated, she goes for Kissed By the Rose but Roxy dodges — Mandy locks in a crossface! Roxy is struggling to get to the ropes, she manages to roll Mandy on her back for two but Mandy win an immediate Kissed By the Rose for a nearfall.

Mandy is in shock that didn’t do it, she yells at the referee and argues with him. Mandy looks livid and grabs Roxy, pulling her into the center of the ring. She goes for the double underhook, Roxy rolls her up for two. POP ROCKS! Roxy gets the pin!

Winner: Roxanne Perez (9:37)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: The match wasn’t great as it was rushed; it should have had more time. Now that’s out of the way, and we can say that it was time for the title change and Roxy was the right choice. They had some good sequences and the ending was good, including the emotional post-match celebration.

Roxy celebrates as Mandy looks despondant in the ring. And with that, we’re done for the night!