Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.23.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and as Raw and Smackdown continue to improve, NXT is following suit — albeit in smaller doses because the change here isn’t as drastic. Anyway, we have an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match tonight as Gallus looks to try and dethrone Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton will (dear gods, HOPEFULLY) end their rivalry with a Lights Out match, while The Grayson Waller Effect makes its debut and Tyler Bate takes on Von Wagner. Some of those things should be fun, and we’ll probably have more build to NXT Worlds Collide as well.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a montage recap of NXT Heatwave including Cora Jade’s win, Santos Escobar being sent away from NXT, Melo defeating Giovanni Vinci and Bron Breakker retaining the NXT Championship before Tyler Bate shows up.

* And we’re kicking off the show with Bron Breakker coming to the ring! He asks Orlando where his dogs are at and then says he had a banger with JD McDonagh who proved that he’s one of the best in the world in the ring. He says after, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate made his presence felt and calls Bate down to the ring to talk.

Here comes Bate! They’re not being coy about his being NXT UK Champion. Bate gets a mic and soaks in the crowd reaction before telling Bron thanks for the kind invitation, and congratulations on his win last week. He says he’s been in the ring with JD and knows how good he is, so big respect to Bron. He says like Bron suspected, he’s not here collecting air miles. NXT UK has been host to some of the best NXT has to offer, and he stands here the first and last NXT UK Champion. With NXT Europe around the corner, he can’t think of a better way to kick things off than to unify the titles.

Bron says he knows who Bate is and knows how great he is, and how big a threat he is to the NXT Championship. When he thinks of NXT UK, he thinks of Tyler Bate. But this isn’t NXT UK, this is THE NXT where the greatest Superstars in the world are. He also thinks there should be one NXT Champion, so at Worlds Collide they’ll unify the titles in a champion vs. champion match. They shake on it and hold their titles up against each other.

* We get a Gallus vignette introducing the Coffeys and Wolfgang. They say they’ve never started a fight they couldn’t finish and have been the most dominant NXT UK faction in three years. And now, NXT gets to learn what they beat into the UK. This is always and forever Gallus Boys on top.

* In the back, Lash Legend tried to attack Fallon Henley as Brooks & Jensen come to the ring.

NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match

Brooks & Jensen vs. Gallus

Wolfgang attacks Briggs to start and beats on him, dragging him to Mark Coffey and tagging him in. Whip into the ropes, Briggs with a shot to the back and Jensen tags in for a bulldog and cover for one. Irish whip, kick to the lowered head of Jensen, Wolfgang tags in and covers for one before laying in knees to the head and locking in a headlock. Jensen gets to his feet but gets knocked down and Coffey is back in for a shot to the jaw. Euro uppercut and Wolfgang back in for shots and a snapmare, cover for one again.

Wolfgang with a front facelock, Coffey back in to beat on Jensen some more. Jensen fights him off, he tags in Briggs and it’s a full four-man brawl! The challengers are sent to the outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Jensen gets snapmared down by Coffey, who goes right into a chinlock. He wears Jensen down, but Jensen gets up and fights out of it. Coffey with a big first to the head and a stomp, Wolfgang tags in and wrenches on Jensen’s face. Irish whip into a kneelift by Wolfgang, senton and cover by Coffey for two.

Coffey right back into the front facelock, Jensen gets to his feet and nearly hits the tag but Coffey tries to block it — backdrop and tag to Briggs! Briggs comes in hot and takes out all of Gallus — and here’s Lash Legend to attack Fallon Henley! Briggs makes the save and Pretty Deadly come out to attack! For some reason the ref hasn’t called for the bell — instead it’s a countout? O…kay?

Winner: Gallus (9:00)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid enough match, but what the hell was that finish? I get that DQs can be lenient but that was over-the-top and there’s no rational reason it becomes a count-out rather than a DQ. Essentially the same result either way, but it just put a bad taste in my mouth.

After the match, Diamond Mine attack Gallus! Wolfgang goes over the top and the Coffeys get taken down, then security steps in to break it up.

* Grayson Waller is backstage yelling at a production guy to get his show set up.

* Andre Chase presents Charlie Dempsey and says he’s gonna teach some moves. Dempsey proceeds to wrap a guy up and torture him until Chase says it’s only an exhibition. Bodhi is next and he offers a handshake but gets choked out until he taps and Chase pulls Dempsey off of him. Bodhi gets pissed and Chase says maybe Dempsey wasn’t the right person to ask. Dempsey says that the class is too soft, tells them to Google Billy Robinson, and stalks off.

* Grayson Waller is in the ring and says it’s a historic night. We see the graphics for the Grayson Waller Effect and welcomes us to the premiere of his show. He says NXT has been aching for a show like this and he’ll be the buzz of NXT and all of WWE. The crowd chants for Johnny Wrestling and Waller says he doesn’t want to be in the ring with him, then says this show is all about him. But he does have a guest, and he introduces Apollo Crews, who he says has almost done it all in WWE but for some reason is here to take opportunities by NXT stars.

Crews comes out to the ring and checks out the set. He says Waller really did it up with the Instagram Live and fan interaction, then takes a seat. Waller jokes that Crews is looking a bit short, and Crews raises the seat. Waller asks what it feels like to be nothing more than a clout chaser. He says AJ Styles tried, have of the British folks have tried and Crews did so his first night.

Crews says he was born in NXT and had to come back because something was missing and he wanted to find out what it was. He knew some people would hate it and be jealous like Waller. Waller scoffs and asks “Didn’t you used to have an accent?” He mocks Crews’ Nigerian gimmick and Crews says “Is this the accent you mean?” He says he’s still a Nigerian warrior and is proud of his heritage, but he got too caught up focusing on his past and forgot to focus on his future.

Waller says Crews is admitting that he’s selfish and goes to his Insta for a question. He asks what the visions are and tells him to try now. Crews says he’s a big visual thinker and says people have the power to will things into existence. Waller says if Crews knows things will happen, why didn’t he help Diamond Mine against Gallus? Crews tries to talk and Waller backs away, before says Grayson from Australia wants to know how Crews will feel when Waller runs him out of NXT? Crews asks Waller how it feels to be a low-budget version of the Miz? Waller says that’s a compliment, and the crowd chants “LOW-BUDGET MIZ!” Waller asks how it feels every single night when Crews goes home and has to tell his kids he couldn’t cut it on Raw and Smackdown? Crews says he tells his kids Daddy was a champion on Monday, was a Champion on Friday, and will soon be a Champion on Tuesday. He decks Waller and says THAT’s the Apollo Crews Effect.

* Security is guiding Gallus backstage when Pretty Deadly walk up and say they can’t steal their thunder. Gallus say they’re just here to take their titles home, and PD say they took the titles from Gallus in the first place. A brawl nearly breaks out and PD laugh and leave.

* We get a vignette with Tyler Bate talking about how he was the flagbearer for NXT UK since day one and has grown up with it. He says he’s called the Big Strong Boy for a reason and at NXT Worlds Collide, the NXT UK chapter ends with him holding up the title.

* McKenzie is backstage with Mr. Stone and Von Wagner. Stone says it’s a new NXT and Von doesn’t care about Bate’s accomplishments. Von says Bate’s known as the Big Strong Boy but he’s the Big Strong Man and Bate won’t make it to NXT Worlds Collide.

Javier Bernal vs. Cameron Grimes

Schism is here watching the match from the podium. He tells Grimes good luck and the bell rings. Grimes pushes Bernal into the corner and Bernal fakes being eye raked, then attacks Grimes and lays in strikes. Grimes off the ropes and kicks Bernal down, but Bernal goes right back on the attack with kicks and strikes. Bernal off the ropes with a bulldog, cover for two.

Bernal lays in stomps to Grimes and locks in a chinlock. Grimes to his feet and he snapmaresBernal over but Bernal lands on his feet. Grimes kicks him and gets up, big spike bodydrop and Grimes comes off with body checks and a knee drop. Grimes charges Bernal in the corner, Bernal ducks but eats a superkick. Cave In and a cover for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (2:31)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Mr. Bernal.

* We get a vignette for Blair Davenport, who says she has a wicked willingness to do whatever it takes to win. She sends a message to the NXT Women’s Division of who she is.

* Alba Fyre says Lash Legend learned not to disrespect her heritage and talks about how she won’t be the only person to test her, but soon everyone will learn what she knows: she’s a warrior who will do whatever it takes to win and will honor those who kept the flame burning in Scotland. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport

Lockup to star and Indi gets pushed into the corner, they shove each other and Indi with a rollup for one. Hartwell with a headlock on Blair, she gets shot into the ropes and runs Blair over. Back into the headlock, Blair to her feet and she fights out of it. Indi whipped to the corner but goes outside, and Blair dropkicks her off the apron!

Blair outside and she shoves Indi to the corner but Indi blocks it, she takes out Blair and rolls her in but Blair takes Indi down and boot chokes her. Cross Rhodes by Blair for two. Blair now with a submission hold into a sleeper, but Indi falls onto her back to break it. Both women slow to get up, bit Blair grabs Indi — Indi fights back! She runs Blair over a couple of times and hits a spinebuster for two!

Indi gets Blair in the ropes and kicks her in the head, knocking her to the mat. Indi goes up top but is too slow and Blair knocks her of, cover for two. Inside cradle for two, Davenport with an UGLY suplex/brainbuster for three.

Winner: Blair Davenport (3:47)

Rating: * 1/2

Thoughts: This was all-around bad. Their timing was off, all the moves looked sloppy and that finish was ROUGH. Yeesh.

Afterward, Davenport with a knee to Indi and she kicks her out of the ring, then gets the mic. She calls herself the Most Menacing Mistress of NXT UK and says she just wasted the best this division has to offer. She says she was the #1 contender in NXT UK but the NXT Women’s Title will do fine because she’s the rightful heir to the Women’s Championship.

Here comes Toxic Attraction! Or at least Mandy. Mandy says Blair’s reputation proceeds her and they haven’t met yet, so she introduces herself and said Blair’s standing in her ring. She entered into Mandy’s world, and in her world everyone follows her lead. She says she’s the most dominant Women’s Champion and will tell her to put some respect on her name because she can’t just come over and think she can call shots —

Meiko Satomura is here! Satomura comes out with the NXT UK Women’s Championship and hits the ring. Both Blair and Many look displeased. Meiko tells Mandy she is wrong. She’s not the most dominant Women’s Champion; that would be her. Mandy tells Meiko she is a true legend, but she can’t think of a better way to put respect on her name than to beat Meiko. Meiko wants Champion vs. Champion, but Blair interrupts. She says she’s the #1 contender. The crowd chants “SHUT THE HELL UP!” Meiko suggests a triple threat match and raises her title high, as does Mandy.

* McKenzie is backstage with Tiffany, who says after she beats Wendy Choo tonight whoever walks out with the titles will have to deal with her. She says after Wendy loses she won’t be able to show her face around her and we can thank her.

* Tony D and Stacks are there, with Tony telling Elektra Lopez and Legado that they got cute and used all the stops last week, but it didn’t work out for them and that’s why he’s the Don, and Santos is unemployed. He says the future of the family stars tonight with a win from Joaguin and Cruz.

* JD McDonagh says rehabilitation is important and says he thinks he enjoyed his loss last week more than Bron Breakker did. He says his pain tolerance for Bron is only growing, so good luck at Worlds Collide and he’ll see Bron on the other side.

* Wes Lee is with Kayden and Katana and says that JD gives him the creeps with all his stuff and there’s something wrong with him. But let’s talk about the champs and the gold they have, but he says everyone’s gonna be coming for her and they need to keep their head on a swivel. They say that they will take on all comers, and Lee says someone will pick up their vibes. They say they’re counting on it.

* Indi Hartwell is still out on the ring and says this is what rock bottom feels like? She says Blair is phenomenal and will probably unify the titles. She says Blair isn’t the problem, it’s always been her. She says four months ago she decided she was done with the tears and the losses; she would reach for the stars and re-ignite her career. But here she sits, four months later in the same position as she was over Stand & Deliver.

DEXTER IS HERE! DEXTER FUCKING LUMIS POPS UP! He slides into the ring and so does she! THEY HUG & KISS! GODS ALMIGHTLY, INDEX LIVES! Dexter takes her hand and slides out, then holds the ropes for her. She leaps into his arms and leaves.

AMAZING.

Dexter leaves Indi with a picture and then gets arrested. It says, “Goodbye Indi. I [Heart] U.” Awww.

* We get a recap of Cora Jade’s win last week and then she socffs at the diea that it’s controversial. She says everyone loves Roxxane and says if the roles were reversed, everyone would love Roxy but she did it and it’s highway robbery. She tells all the guys complaining to go on a date with a girl, and not their inflatable dolls.

The Dyad vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Grimes is on the podium watching. Cruz starts with Fowler, lockup and Fowler with a wristlock. Some counterwrestling follows, they go into the ropes and counter each other until Cruz hits a headscissors. Headlock, Jagger takes in, Cruz with a springboard armdrag to send Fowler outside, Jagger follows and they dive onto the Dyad! But Tony D doesn’t like that and tells them not to jump around like that. Crus with a high crossbody on Jagger, cover for two.

Chops to Jagger, who goes into the ropes and holds on, my feed went a bit off but when we come back Fowler is battering Cruz. Cruz sent to the outside, Jaggerb grabs him and Fowler leaps over the top for a Doomsday Device to the floor! Gacy hugs both Dyad members.

Jagger attacks Cruz, but he fights back and hits an enzuigiri. Wild tags in hot! He takes it to Dyad and sends Fowler into the corner, then hits a super-sprinboard armdrag. Tornado DDT on Fowler after running UP Jagger, Cruz tags in! Big high knee to Fowler, double suplex, cover but Jagger breaks it up.

Cruz sent to the outside, Fowler rolls him up but Wilde rolls through and covers for two. Jagger tags in and holds Wilde, Fowler with a big kick, Dyad with a flip into a lungblower for three.

Winner: The Dyad (5:01)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: As good as a five minute match could be, really. Great stuff by both teams.

* Bernal is walking backstage looking dejected and someone tells him he almost had it, and he flips out saying next time, show him some respect. Security tells him not to talk to a lady like that. He gets told to hit the showers.

* Legado are leaving when an SUV pulls up. Santos is in it! He says, “You didn’t think I was gonna leave without you, did I?” He says La Familia lives forever, and tells them to get in. Off they drive, presumably to Friday nights.

Von Wagner vs. Tyler Bate

Wagner grabs Bate and throws him into the ropes to star, they jockey for position before Wagner grabs Bate and yanks him up in the air. Bate slips off and strikes at Wagner, nailing a couple dropkicks and then climbing up for fists in the corner. Von shoves him off and levels him with a big boot! He lays in fists and chucks Bate into the corner, big avalanche and a hammer blow to the back.

Wagner picks Bate up for a gorilla press and drops him, then locks in a chinlock. Bate struggles to his feet and elbows out, striking at Wagner and ducking a shot. Repeated strikes to Wagner, he goes for the Tyler Driver ’97, Wagner with a body drop but Tyler lands on his feet so Wagner grabs him for a Fallaway Slam.

Big measured punches to Bate on the ground, he picks Bate up for another gorilla slam but Bate slips out! Enzuigiri to Wagner who goes to the outside, and Bate DIVES over the top onto Von! Wagner rolls in, Bate follows and hits a charging Euro uppercut. Wagner takes back over with fists and goes for a powerbomb, but Bate fights out and nails repeated punches. He goes for the ropes but Wagner catches him for a big lariat, cover for two.

Wagner lays in the fits and drops a knee on Bate’s dome. He gets Bate on his shoulders, but Bate elbows out and ducks a big boot — knee to the gut! He comes off the ropes, Wagner catches him and goes for a chokeslam but Bate flips through! Kicks to Wagner, a spinning scissor kick and a BIG suplex from Bate! Bate goes up top, spinning splash for three!

Winner: Tyler Bate (6:11)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent match here, probably Wagner’s best in a while thanks to his opponent.

* Diamond Mine are excited about Gallus and there’s a six-man tag match next week. Strong is excited too and the Creeds say they don’t trust him. Briggs and Jensen come in to say to save some for them. The Creeds shut Roddy down and say after they beat Gallus next week, they’ll unify the titles.

Set For Next Week:

– Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

– Briggs, Jensen & Henley vs. Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend

– Diamond Mine vs. Gallus

Lights Out Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

They go right at each other with strikes to start, Choo goes into the ropes and comes off with a dropkick. Stratton to the outside, she has a tennis racket but Choo knocks it out of her hand and then grabs a garbage can, smashing her with it, dumping it on her and then laying into the side with the tennis racket.

This low lights thing is stupid.

Choo rolls Stratton into the ring and sends her into the corner, shoulder lifts from Choo. She comes off the ropes with a big boot to Stratton and Tiffany goes to the outside, grabbing something from under the ring — its a toolbox, and she nails Choo with it. Stratton grabs a took and tries to hit Wendy with it, but Wendy ducks and Stratton hits the ringpost. Choo rolls Stratton in, sets the garbage can in the ropes and then whips Tiffany to it, but Tiff stops herself up short. Choo knocks Stratton down and sends her into the ropes for a belly to belly suplex. She goes for a handstand splash in the corner but Tiffany moves and Wendy hits the garbage can. Stratton follows Choo to the outside and takes her out as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and a bed was moved to ringside. Tiffany nearly knocks Wendy off the apron into it but Wendy gets in the ring and eats a shot, cover for two. Stratton puts a pink steel chair on Choo and climbs up — moonsault, but Choo moves and Tiffany eats canvas! Brainbuster onto the chair, cover for two.

Wendy has a piece of the ringpost mechanism and uses it in a crossface. Stratton struggles to her purse, sprays hairspray in Choo’s face and hits her with the garbage can. Powerbomb onto the garbage can, cover and a nearfall but Choo kicks out. The crowd is chanting “THIS IS AWESOME.”

Choo dodges a moonsault and goes outside, coming back in with her body pillow. She nails Tiff with it and opens it up — it has LEGOS IN IT! She spills them on the matr! She pours more! Wendy goes for a SCF, but Stratton blocks it. She goes for a German suplex, Stratton blocks it, she hits a fallaway slam and misses most of the LEGDS. Bodyslam onto the LEGOs. Double stomp off the ropes from Stratton, cover and CHOO KICKS OUT!

Stratton kicks Choo out of the ring and goes to hit her with makeup powder, but Choo hits her and blinds her with the powder! Suplex into the bed! She rolls Stratton in and goes up top: VADER BOMB for three!

Winner: Wendy Choo (13:07)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Against all odds and a stupid lighting decision, this was a lot of fun. It won’t be everyone’s bag but the women worked hard and the finish hopefully ends this feud. A few decisions would have made this (literally) much more watchable, but it worked for what it was.

* Blair Davenport, Mandy Rose, and Meiko Satomura sign their contract. So do Bron and Bate for their match. That was efficient.

And with that, we’re done for the night!