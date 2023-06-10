wrestling / News
Jey Uso Walks Out On Jimmy Uso But Doesn’t Declare Loyalty On WWE SmackDown
Jey Uso has yet to reveal his loyalty to The Bloodline, though he walked out on Jimmy Uso on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jey tempted by Paul Heyman to declare his loyalty after Jimmy was kicked out of the group on last week’s show. Heyman told Jey that Roman Reigns wanted him to be the next Tribal Chief, and that Jimmy has hated Jey for it. He also set up a US Championship match between Jey and Austin Theory for the main event.
Jey did not declare he would be loyal to the Bloodline, notably telling Heyman that if he was in the group then Heyman would be out. During the US Title match, Pretty Deadly came to the ring to help Theory but Jimmy came down to the ring for the save. Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy from behind, but Jey blocked a Samoan Spike attempt and Jimmy hit Jey with a stray superkick which allowed Theory to pick up the win.
After the match, Jey left the ring but walked past Heyman and Solo to end the show.
"If I'm in #TheBloodline, that means you're out of #TheBloodline."
Jey @WWEUsos isn't playing with @HeymanHustle 👀😮💨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oxtwrWFt8q
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2023
Who is to blame for Jey @WWEUsos' loss?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JMDZgIbTt3
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2023
Where does Jey @WWEUsos stand?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/I8GE8mUJuh
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs
- Update On Possibility of STARDOM At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II
- Note On Possible Stipulation For Third Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events: Update On Collision After CM Punk Announcement