Jey Uso Walks Out On Jimmy Uso But Doesn’t Declare Loyalty On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso has yet to reveal his loyalty to The Bloodline, though he walked out on Jimmy Uso on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jey tempted by Paul Heyman to declare his loyalty after Jimmy was kicked out of the group on last week’s show. Heyman told Jey that Roman Reigns wanted him to be the next Tribal Chief, and that Jimmy has hated Jey for it. He also set up a US Championship match between Jey and Austin Theory for the main event.

Jey did not declare he would be loyal to the Bloodline, notably telling Heyman that if he was in the group then Heyman would be out. During the US Title match, Pretty Deadly came to the ring to help Theory but Jimmy came down to the ring for the save. Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy from behind, but Jey blocked a Samoan Spike attempt and Jimmy hit Jey with a stray superkick which allowed Theory to pick up the win.

After the match, Jey left the ring but walked past Heyman and Solo to end the show.