Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.9.23  

Smackdown

Date: June 9, 2023

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Michael Cole

It’s a big night this week as we have the decision of Jey Uso. Last week Jey was put in the middle of Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, but now he has to actually make a choice. Other than that, we have more Money In The Bank qualifying matches, which should at least be good. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of the Bloodline’s issues from last week, with Roman Reigns saying Jey would fall in line, as always.

Here are Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa but Jey Uso interrupts almost immediately. Jey says he has let a lot of things slide but he doesn’t know if he can forgive Solo for stabbing his big brother in the back. Jey tells Solo to say what he has to say and throws the mic down. Heyman says Jey has this all wrong because it is all Jimmy Uso’s fault. It was Jimmy who turned on Reigns, and now Heyman has Sikoa step back.

Heyman is taking a chance by standing face to face with Jey, who wasn’t in on Jimmy’s plans to turn on Reigns. Jimmy is in on the fact that Reigns wants to groom Jey to be the next Tribal Chief. Tonight, Jey has a chance to bring gold back to the Bloodline, but it’s not the Tag Team Titles. Instead, he can become the United States Champion by beating Austin Theory. That will be the start of his path to being the next Tribal Chief, but Heyman needs his answer now. After thinking a bit, Jey says he’ll get back to him on that.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

Rey Mysterio is here with Escobar as LA Knight joins commentary as Ali and Escobar yell at each other. They go to the floor for a slugout until Escobar snaps off a hurricanrana from the steps. Escobar hits a suicide dive and a regular dive off the top and we take a break with Ali in trouble.

Back with Ali dropkicking him out of the air but getting sent HARD into the middle buckle for his efforts. A poisonrana gives Escobar two but Ali snaps off his tornado DDT for the same. Ali gets caught on top though and it’s a super Phantom driver to give Escobar the pin at 9:04.

Rating: B-. I could have gone with the full version of the match here as they put on a heck of a back and forth match here. It was all about the fast pace and the energy and that’s how you want an opening match to go. Escobar winning isn’t a big surprise but it’s nice to see the LWO actually getting some wins after losing so much when they started.

The LWO comes out to celebrate.

Sami Zayn comes up to an anxious Jey Uso and wants to tell him something. Their time in the Bloodline was some of the best times of his career but when the Tribal Chief (who he specifies is different than Roman Reigns) takes over, bad things happen. He had to be pushed and had his loyalty tested over and over, just like Reigns is doing to Jey. Whatever happens though, there are consequences, such as no more Usos, and that’s Jey’s decision. Do what is in his own heart rather than what is being put in his head. Jey looks at Sami and walks off with a serious glare on his face.

Kayla Braxton brings out Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for a chat. Before they can say a word though, here are Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to interrupt. Baszler talks about how those titles were created for her, but Rousey says this division isn’t big enough for two sets of champions. They want those titles too, which Dawn finds cute. She accepts and the fight is on, with Rousey and Baszler being cleared out. Unifying the titles is a great move and if that’s where this leads, we’re heading in the right direction.

Tribute video to the Iron Sheik, who really was awesome at what he did.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Michin

AJ Styles is on commentary as Michin is sent outside to start. Bayley mocks Styles’ entrance pose and gets taken out by Michin’s dive (Styles approves). Back in and Michin fires off Kawada kicks (Styles approves again) but Bayley sends her face first into the buckle. The Rose Plant finishes Michin at 2:27.

Post match Scarlett comes out to blow smoke in Styles’ face, allowing Karrion Kross to choke Styles from behind.

Bianca Belair isn’t happy with Asuka getting a new Women’s Title but once she’s told she’s in line for a rematch, she’s willing to let the presentation go without getting involved.

AJ Styles is livid over the powder.

Here is Asuka for the new title presentation. Adam Pearce unveils the new title, which is more or less the same as Roman Reigns’ new title, but with a white strap….and then Charlotte returns. Pearce tells her to get in line, but Charlotte says she is the line. Asuka misses with the mist and rolls away.

Paul Heyman comes in to see Jey Uso, who left him hanging out there. After tonight, Jey needs to get his passport ready to go to Money In The Bank. Then next week, we can have a public celebration of the new US Champion Jey Uso being named as the next Tribal Chief. Jey says count him in for the celebration, but he doesn’t know why Heyman is so happy. See, if Jey is in, Heyman is out!

Bianca Belair comes in to see Adam Pearce, who says he’ll figure it out. Belair: “You better.”

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes (who Corbin has been going after in NXT) and his friend Trick Williams are here. Before the match, Corbin tells Hayes and Williams to sit down like the fans they are. Butch starts fast and hits a tornado DDT for an early two. Corbin’s fingers get snapped but he manages a shot to Butch for a breather. More yelling at Hayes lets Butch counter a left handed chokeslam (because of the snapped fingers) into a rollup for the pin at 1:48.

Post break, Butch is rather happy with his win but Corbin interrupts to complain about Hayes. Cameron Grimes pops in to deck Corbin.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky

Bayley is here with Sky and the early distraction doesn’t work. Shotzi suplexes her into the corner but Sky starts in on the arm to take over. A middle rope dropkick misses though and Shotzi grabs a tiger suplex. A big suicide dive drops Sky again but Bayley shoves Shotzi off the top (with her head hitting the buckle on the way down. Over The Moonsault finishes Shotzi at 2:38.

Austin Theory is ready to beat Jey Uso like he bat John Cena at Wrestlemania.

Kevin Owens asks Sami Zayn if they can focus on the Tag Team Titles now. Pretty Deadly, the Brawling Brutes, the OC, the LWO and the Street Profits all come in to say they want a title shot. Adam Pearce comes in to try to calm things down but Owens snaps because THEY’RE ALL STANDING TOO CLOSE TO HIM. Pearce makes a gauntlet match for next week.

Video on Grayson Waller.

US Title: Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

Theory is defending and gets clotheslined to the floor to start. A whip over the announcers’ table takes us to a break with the champ in trouble. Back with Jey fighting out of a chinlock, setting up the slugout. Theory hits a rolling dropkick but A Town Down is countered. Jey kicks away but Theory gets knocked into the referee.

The Superfly Splash connects but there is no referee. Cue Pretty Deadly (friends with Theory) to go after Jey but Jimmy Uso makes the save. Solo Sikoa runs in to Spike Jimmy but Jey makes a save of his own. Jimmy’s superkick hits Jey by mistake and Theory gets the pin to retain at 8:37.

Rating: C+. One of the good signs of this whole Bloodline saga is the idea of Jey winning the title didn’t feel too out there. The fact that I could believe in a career tag team wrestler winning the US Title is a nice feeling of anything could happen and that has been missing from WWE for a long time. Theory shouldn’t have lost the title but having him be in there as a side piece to the story was a good way to go.

Jey is all conflicted and angry to end the show. He walks away from Jimmy and past Sikoa and Paul Heyman, the latter of whom calls Roman reigns to end the show. So that whole “Jey will make a decision thing” was just straight up false advertising. Got it.

Results

Santos Escobar b. Mustafa Ali – Super Phantom Driver

Bayley b. Michin – Rose Plant

Butch b. Baron Corbin – Rollup

Iyo Sky b. Shotzi – Over The Moonsault

Austin Theory b. Jey Uso – Superkick

