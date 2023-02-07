wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later
Last night’s Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo is getting a lot of praise, and Jimmy Korderas loved it although he questioned whether it was too early to do it. As noted, Rhodes and Heyman had a segment where Heyman took shots at Rhodes’ relationship with his late father, prompting Cody to say that Heyman made the match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania personal. Korderes praised the segment in his latest Reffin’ Rant but worried that it might overshadow Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
“I know this might surprise a lot of people, because we saw some great television last night on Monday Night Raw. But was it the right time to present what we saw?,” Korderas said. “What we saw between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman last night was absolute gold. Setting up that match for WrestleMania between Cody and Roman Reigns — there was just magic in the words those two were speaking. Emotion, the passion was great and everything.”
He continued, The only thing was, should it have gone on last night before Elimination Chamber? Because they’ve done a great job to promote the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match at Elimination Chamber. But now everyone is looking past that and looking forward to Cody Rhodes instead of looking at the Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns match, which is — the setup for that has been gold as well. I don’t know, maybe they should have just saved that moment for the Raw after Chamber.”
