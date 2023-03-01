Jimmy Korderas on WWE Missing Opportunity With Trish Stratus

– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Trish Stratus helping Becky Lynch and Lita win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, and why he thinks it was a missed opportunity. He stated the following:

“As we saw on Monday Night Raw, we have new women’s tag team champions, but was the timing right for this to happen on Monday night? Hmmm. Becky Lynch and Hall of Famer Lita teamed up to beat Damage CTRL to become the new tag team champions with the help of Trish Stratus, another WWE Hall of Famer, and yes, the help from Trish Stratus was very good, but the pop that she got there in Grand Rapids, Michigan wasn’t as big as it probably would’ve been last week if this were to happen in Ottawa, Ontario, Canda. Maybe the thought process was Trish’s appearance would’ve overshadowed the title victory? I don’t know what it is, but sometimes missed opportunities are missed opportunities, and I think maybe last week would have been a better time to bring back Trish because you would have got that huge pop to set up WrestleMania for what’s going to happen.”

As previously reported, Trish Stratus was backstage at Raw in Ottawa, Canada last month, and the plan was to use her on TV, but she did not appear. Instead, Stratus appeared on the Grand Rapids, Michigan Raw.