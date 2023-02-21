wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Reportedly Originally Set For Raw Appearance
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
Trish Stratus was reportedly set for tonight’s Raw in an appearance that didn’t end up happening. Fightful Select reports that Stratus was originally set to return on the Ding Dong! Hello segment with Bayley, but of course that didn’t happen and the duo of Lita and Becky Lynch appeared instead to set up a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match for next week’s Raw.
The report notes that Stratus was the original plan for the segment and that she was actually at tonight’s show in Ottawa, but left before the segment happened. As to what happened, the site was told it was a “creative change.”
It was not said whether Stratus will be appearing sometime in the coming weeks or not.
