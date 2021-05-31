Jimmy Smith Comments Ahead of His Debut On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Jimmy Smith is set to make his debut on the WWE Raw commentary booth tonight, and he commented ahead of tonight’s show. Smith, who was announced last week as replacing the departing Adnan Virk, appears in a new video posted by WWE discussing his debut.

Smith also posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Woke up this morning with pages of notes in my lap. Must be show day” “I have been a part of a LOT of big sports productions. I’ve never seen ANYTHING that compares to the setup at Thunderdome. Truly impressive”

