wrestling / News
Jimmy Smith Comments Ahead of His Debut On Tonight’s WWE Raw
Jimmy Smith is set to make his debut on the WWE Raw commentary booth tonight, and he commented ahead of tonight’s show. Smith, who was announced last week as replacing the departing Adnan Virk, appears in a new video posted by WWE discussing his debut.
Smith also posted to Twitter to comment, writing:
“Woke up this morning with pages of notes in my lap. Must be show day”
“I have been a part of a LOT of big sports productions. I’ve never seen ANYTHING that compares to the setup at Thunderdome. Truly impressive”
EXCLUSIVE: @jimmysmithmma is feeling READY for his first night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/YbEzMYzsmP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 31, 2021
Woke up this morning with pages of notes in my lap. Must be show day😳
— Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 31, 2021
I have been a part of a LOT of big sports productions. I’ve never seen ANYTHING that compares to the setup at Thunderdome. Truly impressive
— Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says NJPW Loved His Promo Against WWE’s Nick Khan
- Tony Khan Personally Apologized To Hikaru Shida After Willie Urbina Incident
- The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing
- Booker T Recalls Sneaking Into The Ultimate Warrior’s Dressing Room, Warrior’s Commitment To His Character