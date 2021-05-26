wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Jimmy Smith As New Play-By-Play Voice of Raw
WWE has officially announced their new play-by-play man for Raw in Jimmy Smith. The company announced the news via a press release, and you can see the full announcement below.
The move comes after Adnan Virk https://411mania.com/wrestling/adnan-virk-exits-wwe-in-mutual-parting-of-ways/ target=new>exited the company in a mutally-agreed parting of ways. Smith had been rumored as the replacement, but it was not confirmed until now.
JIMMY SMITH JOINS WWE® MONDAY NIGHT RAW®
WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Jimmy Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night Raw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on USA Network.
Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black and gold brand. He is also the daily host of SiriusXM’s Unlocking the Cage and was the host of American Ninja Warrior on G4.
Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night Raw by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.