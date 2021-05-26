WWE Confirms Jimmy Smith As New Play-By-Play Voice of Raw

WWE has officially announced their new play-by-play man for Raw in Jimmy Smith. The company announced the news via a press release, and you can see the full announcement below.

The move comes after Adnan Virk https://411mania.com/wrestling/adnan-virk-exits-wwe-in-mutual-parting-of-ways/ target=new>exited the company in a mutally-agreed parting of ways. Smith had been rumored as the replacement, but it was not confirmed until now.