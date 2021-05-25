Adnan Virk Exits WWE in Mutual Parting of Ways

– It’s official. Lead WWE Raw announcer Adnan Virk is now gone from WWE. WWE issued an announcement on his exit today via WWE.com. You can view the announcement below.

WWE and Adnan Virk part ways WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work.

Virk’s post as the lead play-by-play announcer of Raw barely lasted over a month. He joined WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37, replacing Tom Phillips on Raw. Meanwhile, Corey Graves took Samoa Joe’s place as the color commentator on Raw after Joe was released in April.

Virk came in with a prestigious background as a broadcaster for ESPN before joining WWE. However, he did not have any actual experience broadcasting for professional wrestling before joining the Raw team.

WWE has not yet announced how they will shift the announcing seats with Virk’s exit. Phillips was moved to 205 Live and special projects for WWE after he was replaced by Virk on Raw.