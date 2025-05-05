Joanna Tenta, Daughter of Earthquake, Is Training To Be A Pro Wrestler

During an interview with the Kelly Clarkson Show (via Fightful), Joanna Tenta Sowards, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Earthquake, revealed she is training to become a pro wrestler. Sowards is a cancer chaplain, but is now training for Absolute Intense Wrestling.

She said: “When I was younger, I used to love watching wrestling. When I was 15, I told my dad that I wanted to do what he did. I wanted to become a professional wrestler. After he died, I stopped watching wrestling for almost 17 years. I tuned back in during WrestleMania 39 and remembered why I loved wrestling so much. In June 2024, I decided that, even though I was older now, I wanted to learn and train to be a pro wrestler for the joy of it, so I’ve learned so much about how to trust in my body, to believe in myself to work hard, but most importantly and what I sought after is that is has formed a new and special connection with my dad.”