Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Match, Lince Dorado Steps In

Joaquin Wilde is out of the six-man tag match at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide with Lince Dorado taking his place. As reported, Wilde was knocked out during a match taped for WWE Speed on Monday. Wilde told fans on social media that he was okay after the match.

Still, he is out of the match as it was noted on NXT that Lince Dorado will team with Dragon Lee & Cruz Del Toro against AAA”s Aerostar, Octagon Jr, & Mr. Iguana.

WWE X AAA Worlds Collide takes place on June 7th and airs live on YouTube starting at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.