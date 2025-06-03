wrestling / News
Joaquin Wilde Gives Update After Injury Scare During WWE Speed Taping
June 2, 2025 | Posted by
Joaquin Wilde was knocked out during a WWE Speed match taping on Monday, and he has given an update on his status. Wilde got knocked out during a match taped for Speed against Lexis King, which resulted in the match being stopped.
Wilde took to Twitter after and wrote:
“Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries.”
LWO member Jaquan Wild injured on wwe speed against Lexus king #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/el3wWcg6YU
— Jonathan Ortega (@Jonboy987) June 2, 2025
Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries. pic.twitter.com/eotqPJt5G2
— Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) June 3, 2025