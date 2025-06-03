Joaquin Wilde Gives Update After Injury Scare During WWE Speed Taping

Joaquin Wilde was knocked out during a WWE Speed match taping on Monday, and he has given an update on his status. Wilde got knocked out during a match taped for Speed against Lexis King, which resulted in the match being stopped.

Wilde took to Twitter after and wrote:

“Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries.”

LWO member Jaquan Wild injured on wwe speed against Lexus king #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/el3wWcg6YU — Jonathan Ortega (@Jonboy987) June 2, 2025