Joe Alonzo Shares How He Joined NWA And His Debut Concussion

Speaking recently on Podding with Ego, Joe Alonzo reminisced with his trainer, Robert Anthony, on how his contract with NWA came about (via Fightful). The pair also discussed Alonzo’s injury suffered during his debut match with Cyon for the promotion. you can read a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast below.

Alonzo on how he began visualizing his goals earlier in the year: “January 1, 2022, I was tweeting before but I had to be more specific on it, and I tweeted on January 1, 2022, I said, ‘I, Joe Alonzo, will sign a professional wrestling contract.’ I tweeted that every single day up until October, and I was told, ‘Stop doing it.’ They said it’s a bad look. So I stopped tweeting it, and I let the manifestation doing its work, and the grace of god, and on December 5 is when it happened. On December 5, I was called into an office, and right here in my hand, the manifestations come into play, and I, Joe Alonzo, am signing a professional wrestling contract.”

Anthony on the efforts to get Alonzo signed with NWA: “I got into NWA a year ago coming up soon, maybe last month a year ago. After three months, I pitched you, Storm Grayson, and Frank the Clown because I needed Frank at that time. So I pitched all of you to them. They turned everyone down. They just didn’t need the guys at that time. They weren’t bringing new people in, and I said, ‘You gotta give me one. We need guys that can go. You gotta give me one.’ So I fought for that for a while. I threw Frank away because then Frank started not listening, and blah blah blah, stopped pitching, and it’s fine. They said, ‘We need someone that can talk.’ I said, ‘Joe can talk over Storm.’ Storm knows this, not burying you, buddy. Sorry. So then Joe became the guy. I said, ‘Bring him in. Bring him in. Bring him in.'”

Anthony on Alonzo’s concussion and the aftermath: “Cyon did dump you on your head. You got sent to the hospital days later when you came back to Chicago. I was like, ‘You gotta give the kid a promo.’ They were gonna give you a promo, and that promo got cut, and it turned into an internet pre-tape. That was real weird as he was concussed. He does well in that, but they weren’t bringing you back regularly.”