Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films

CM Punk visited Impact Wrestling’s taping over the weekend, and Joey Janela had a little fun with that on social media. As reported, Punk was backstage at the taping and he was seen online in some photos with Impact talent.

Janela, who previously joked he’d work with Punk as long as Punk watched all the Rocky films, continued the joke on Saturday as he wrote:

“He can’t come in the GCW locker room until he’s completed the rocky movies. I will have him escorted off the premises on sight.”

The joke is a reference to Punk’s deleted Instagram post in which he mentioned as an aside that he had never seen the Rocky franchise.