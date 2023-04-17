Joey Janela Jokes He’ll Work With CM Punk If He Livestreams Watching Rocky Franchise

Joey Janela is willing to work with CM Punk, but only if Punk gets an education in boxing pop culture. Janela posted to Twitter poking fun at all the speculation around Punk’s reported potential return to AEW. Janela posted to his account to reference to Punk’s Instagram post in which he said he had never seen the Rocky franchise.

Janela wrote:

“Ok guys here it is I’ll work with CM Punk, only on one condition he watches every Rocky movie in a row and live streams it like Shia LaBeouf watching his own films… I’ll talk to Brett he will let me take off some Saturdays”

