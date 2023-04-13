AEW Reportedly Sets Tentative Plan For CM Punk’s Return

CM Punk could be making his return to AEW in a couple months, if provisional plans hold true. Fightful Select reports while nothing is certain right now and things can absolutely (and that should be emphasized), there is a working and tentative plan for Punk to return at the June 21st episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. The report notes that there were pitches around announcing the appearance ahead of time, potentially around the Warner Upfronts that are scheduled for May 17th, though the report does not mention if the announcement went beyond the pitching stage.

As was reported earlier this week, Punk has said that he wants to come back to AEW and has pitched ideas to do so. He has also been willing to work with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, though as noted the Elite have been less keen about the idea. Punk has reportedly been wanting to have a meeting involving everyone for a while, though there’s no word on if any progress on that has been made. There was also a meeting planned between Punk and Chris Jericho, who have had issues, to see if they can work together.

The report notes that there has been more movement within Warner Bros Discovery regarding an announcement for the rumored Saturday show being designed for a “soft roster split” to allow talent who want to stay separate from particular situations to do so. Members of the roster that Fightful have spoken to have heard about the talks for a new show, but not about Punk’s possible return.