– You can always trust John Cena to be brutally and bluntly honest when it comes to his colleagues. During a recent interview with After the Bell, WWE Superstar John Cena discussed his concerns about apathy while feuding with Austin Theory. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on his biggest fear for his feud with Austin Theory and Theory dealing with “non-focused silence”: “My biggest fear was apathy. That non-focused silence. There is even the sound of focused silence, but that non-focused silence is when you’re dead in the water. It was one of my main points, the last time we spoke, back when I was speaking about Austin Theory. Nothing I said to Austin out there, I wouldn’t say to his face. We still talk on a regular basis and I still try to bestow on him advice.”

On how Theory is working on connecting with the audience: “I think he’s working more towards connecting with the audience, but I could hear the silence of apathy when he would perform. I know it is because I had plenty. I single-handedly ruined the Ruthless Aggression Era by completely failing, being the Ruthless Aggression guy and failing. I know what apathetic silence sounds like and that was my one fear.”

Austin Theory defeated Cena in their US Title bout at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 earlier this year. At last night’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Cena lost to Solo Sikoa. Cena has not won a singles match in WWE since 2018.