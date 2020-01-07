wrestling / News
John Cena Responds to Justin Bieber Meme Photo
– WWE Superstar John Cena had an exchange on social media this week with pop-star and singer Justin Bieber, who just dropped his new chart-topping song, “Yummy.” Bieber shared a post on Instagram featuring a cropped photo of Bieber performing from a recent unicycle fall that’s been edited to look like a move off the top rope by Bieber onto Cena. You can check out the Instagram post and Cena’s response on Twitter below.
John Cena wrote to Bieber, “There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single!”
There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nnZsULcUjj
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Says Paul Heyman Saved Him From Having to Do a Mr. T Character, Talks Getting Hate For Lana Angle
- Kaitlyn on Thinking She Would Be Fired After Accidentally Winning Battle Royal, How It Happened
- Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface
- Bruce Prichard on Infamous Story of Verne Gagne Offering The Iron Sheik Money to Break Hulk Hogan’s Leg, What Sheik Told Vince McMahon About It