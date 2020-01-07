John Cena Responds to Justin Bieber Meme Photo

– WWE Superstar John Cena had an exchange on social media this week with pop-star and singer Justin Bieber, who just dropped his new chart-topping song, “Yummy.” Bieber shared a post on Instagram featuring a cropped photo of Bieber performing from a recent unicycle fall that’s been edited to look like a move off the top rope by Bieber onto Cena. You can check out the Instagram post and Cena’s response on Twitter below.

John Cena wrote to Bieber, “There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single!”